AMD Ryzen 9 7950X hits all-time low, now available for only $549

AMD's latest flagship processor, the Ryzen 9 7950X, has hit an all-time low price on Amazon. You can now snag this 16-core, 32-thread CPU with a massive 31% discount. What initially was a whopping $699 processor is now a much more affordable $549 chip.

The Ryzen 9 7950X is the most powerful processor in the Ryzen 7000 Series. It can boost up to a 5.7GHz clock out of the box, delivering incredible performance for professional work or gaming. The chip supports PCIe 5.0 (on select 600 Series motherboards) and DDR5-5200 memory. Its 16 Zen 4 cores have 80MB of L3 cache and support overclocking on all AM5 motherboards.

Before you pull the trigger on AMD's most powerful silicon, remember that the processor's 170W TDP requires beefy cooling that is not included in the box. Another thing worth mentioning is that the Ryzen 7000 Series is incompatible with DDR4 memory and AM4-based motherboards, so you need to upgrade the entire system, not just a processor.

If the flagship processor with its discounted price tag remains out of your budget range, consider buying more affordable Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 models, which are also available with significant discounts.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.