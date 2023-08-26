Deal

Sony PS5 down to $349 right now but to get the deal you must buy a TV too

If you happen to be looking to buy Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) to perhaps upgrade your PS4 or something older, or maybe you already have a nice gaming PC but are curios about the other side, wondering and trying to explore what you get, today may be a good day to look at it.

That's because Amazon and Sony are currently offering the PS5 at $349 (all buying links below) as a bundle with a Sony TV. While this isn't the best offer if you already got a TV recently and aren't looking for a new one yet, the discounts are quite good and are hard not to recommend in case you are looking to build an entire gaming setup around Sony's console.

Here's how the PS5 compares to its preceding PS4:

PlayStation 5

 PlayStation 4
CPU 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) 8x Jaguar Cores at 1.6GHz
GPU 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) 1.84 TFLOPs, 18 CUs at 800MHz
GPU Architecture Custom RDNA 2 Custom GCN
Memory/Interface 16GB GDDR6/256-bit 8GB GDDR5/256-bit
Memory Bandwidth 448GB/s 176GB/s
Internal Storage Custom 825GB SSD 500GB HDD
IO Throughput 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed) Approx 50-100MB/s (dependent on data location on HDD)
Expandable Storage NVMe SSD Slot Replaceable internal HDD
External Storage USB HDD Support USB HDD Support
Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive Blu-ray Drive

The TVs that Sony is offering as part of the bundle are either OLED models or Full Array LED models. Check them at the links below:

