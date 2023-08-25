Get big discounts on Intel CPUs and the Arc A750 GPU right now at Amazon

Intel is continuing its Gamer Days discount sales event on Amazon today. Earlier this week, we spotlighted a large number of gaming PC laptops with Intel CPUs that had discounts in the hundreds of dollars. Now, we are turning to deep discounts and all-time price lows for a number of Intel desktop CPUs that you can buy to upgrade your rig.

That includes the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K processor. This CPU is for motherboards based on Intel's 600 and 700 series chipset. It has 16 cores, 24 threads, unlocked clock speeds up to 5.4 Ghz, 32MB of smart cache and integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU. It's discounted down to $364.99 at Amazon, which is an all-time price low, and $54.01 below its $419 MSRP.

If you are looking for a budget GPU upgrade, you might want to consider the Intel Arc A750 limited edition. The company recently released a new graphics driver update that helps boost performance in many popular DirectX 11 games by an average of 19 percent. The graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 video RAM, is priced at $209.99 at Amazon, which is a big $87.49 discount from its normal $297.48 MSRP.

Here are some other Intel CPUs that are currently deeply discounted at Amazon:

Intel is also giving gamers a chance to get two free upcoming digital PC games, Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage, for a limited time with the purchase of qualifying 12th or 13th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 CPUs or Intel Arc GPU cards.

