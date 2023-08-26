Get this 49-inch ASUS ultrawide PC monitor for its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you want to have a truly immersive PC gaming experience, you might want to look into getting a large, curved ultrawide monitor. Just a year or so ago, you couldn't get one for under $1,000. However, prices for these monitors are starting to become more affordable.

One example is the ASUS ROG Strix XG49WCR 49-inch curved ultrawide gaming PC monitor. It launched just a few months ago for $1,099. However, you can now get it at Amazon for the much lower price of $939.

The 5,120 x 1,440 resolution and the 32:9 aspect ratio of the monitor allows users to get the equivalent of two 27-inch QHD monitors at one time. It also has a fast 165Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals while playing PC. Finally, the 1800R curvature of the monitor gives players a more immersive experience compared to a normal flat monitor.

The monitor also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with DCI-P3 90% professional color range that meets the standards for DisplayHDR 400 certification. There are some other extra features specifically for PC gaming, including the GamePlus hotkey that when pressed adds things on screen like a crosshair, stopwatch, timer, FPS counter, and more.

It's not just about play for this monitor. It can also be an excellent display for the home office. It allows you to connect two video sources so you can see both on the same screen. The Smart KVM switch in the monitor also lets you control those two devices with just one PC keyboard and mouse.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.