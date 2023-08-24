UK deals: Get these Logitech gaming and performance wireless mouse at rock-bottom prices

Looking for a wireless mouse that is comfortable and affordable? Whether you need a mouse for work, gaming, or everyday use, Logitech has a wireless mouse for you. And Amazon has finally launched back to school deals. For a limited time, you can save up to 57% on select Logitech MX Master and G and G Pro wireless models.

On the gaming side, the Logitech MX Master 3S and 2S can save you a lot of money. MX Master 3S features an 8K DPI resolution optical sensor, so you can work on high-resolution monitors with ease. It has a battery life of up to 70 days, which means you can go weeks without recharging.

MX Master 2S is also designed for productivity. It features a 4000 DPI sensor for smooth and accurate tracking on surfaces and a total of 7 programmable buttons that can be customized.

The Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED features the HERO 25K sensor, which is up to 10 times more power efficient than previous generations. It has an ergonomic shape that is perfect for long gaming sessions.

Finally, you can take advantage of the Logitech G PRO HERO wireless mouse. It features the HERO 25K sensor with 400+ IPS, 25,600 DPI, and zero smoothing. The mouse weighs just 80 grams, so you can make fast, precise moves.

