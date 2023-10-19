The 4TB Samsung 990 PRO SSD gets first big discount

A few weeks ago, Samsung launched a new variant of its flagship solid-state drive, the 990 PRO SSD. The 4TB variant offers an immense amount of blazing-fast storage with a steep price tag of $344.99. Those eyeing this SSD should act now, as the drive has just received its first notable discount, allowing potential customers to save $45 on the 4TB model without a heatsink.

Consider this a cheat code. Our Samsung 990 PRO Gen4 SSD helps you reach near max performance with lightning-fast speeds. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a tech guru, you’ll get power efficiency built for the final boss.

The Samsung 990 PRO SSD is a top-tier solid-state drive from the Korean electronics giant. It uses a PCIe 4.0 interface and a proprietary controller to reach speeds up to 7,450 MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write when paired with processors and motherboards supporting PCIe 4.0.

In addition to much higher speeds than its predecessor, the 990 PRO SSD boasts significantly improved performance, delivering a 50% more efficient performance-per-watt ratio. This makes the Samsung 990 PRO SSD a solid choice for energy-sensitive devices like tablets or laptops.

Note: ensure your computer, laptop, tablet, or console can accommodate a PCIe 4.0 M2 2280 SSD. Some devices, like Microsoft's Surface Pro tablets, only work with short-form factor SSDs.

As for the warranty, Samsung offers a 5-year limited warranty or 2400 TBW (total board write) cycles. In addition, the drive is rated for 1.5 million hours of work.

If 4TB is too much or too expensive for you, consider lower-spec Samsung 990 PRO SSDs. They are also available at a discount, letting you equip your device with premium storage for much less. The 1TB model with a heatsink is now available for only $89.99, 40% less than its MSRP.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find other great tech deals. Also, check our Deals section to find more discounted items.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission