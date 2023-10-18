Windows 7 keys no longer working? Get a genuine Windows 11 license and save $20

Earlier this month, Microsoft finally ended the promo that allowed Windows 7 and 8.1 users to upgrade to Windows 10 for free. Besides blocking the upgrade path, the change affected Windows 11's activation mechanisms. From now on, activating a copy of Windows 11 requires a genuine Windows 11 or 10 key. If you need one, here is a deal to get a valid key for $20 less.

Customers can buy Windows 11 Home or Pro keys from the Microsoft Store or official retailers like Amazon. Windows 11 Home, the standard version for regular home use, is $139.99, but today's deal shaves off 14% or $20.

It is worth noting that you do not need a Windows 11 key to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11. However, if you plan to build a computer yourself or buy one without an operating system, a valid Windows 11 key is a must.

Those upgrading from Windows 7 or 8.1 to Windows 11 should also check the official hardware requirements and ensure their computers can run Windows 11 without hacks or unofficial bypasses. Here are the requirements:

A compatible 64-bit processor or SoC. An 8th gen Intel Core processor or newer or a 2nd gen AMD Ryzen or newer.

A minimum of 4GB of RAM.

A minimum of 64GB disk storage.

A motherboard with UEFI and Secure Boot.

Hardware or firmware Trusted Platform Module version 2.0.

A discrete or built-in graphics card with DirectX 12 support and WDDM 2.0 driver.

You can download Windows 11 and create an install media using the official Windows 11 website and the Media Creation Tool application.

Windows 11 Home - $119.99 | 14% off on Amazon US (digital download)

