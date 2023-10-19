WhatsApp officially rolls out the ability to use multiple accounts on one device

In a major update, WhatsApp has introduced the ability to use two accounts simultaneously on a single Android or iOS device. Previously, users used workarounds like dual apps or the WhatsApp Business app to maintain separate personal and business accounts.

In September, WhatsApp beta on Android started a new interface with an "Add Account" plus button. So far, this feature has been limited to select beta testers.

The new feature eliminates the hassle of logging in and out of accounts. Users need to add a second profile through simple on-screen instructions in the Settings menu. To take advantage of this feature, a second phone number and SIM card are required on the device. Depending on device compatibility, this can be a physical secondary SIM or eSIM support.

Once the secondary number is activated, open the app and go to Settings. There will now be an option to click the arrow next to the existing account name. This will open the 'Add Account' option and set up the second profile. Both profiles can be managed independently with separate privacy, notification, and block list settings.

The multi-account feature is being rolled out gradually. If you don't see the arrow option, check the Play Store or App Store for pending WhatsApp updates.

On the other hand, the platform has warned users against downloading and using fake WhatsApp apps. These apps may promise additional features or functionality, but they are not secure and can put your privacy at risk.

As a reminder, only use the official WhatsApp and don't download imitations or fake versions to get more accounts on your phone. Your messages are only secure and private when using the official WhatsApp.

Another upcoming feature is an improved user interface, which has been in the works for several months and is inspired by Material Design 3. In addition, WhatsApp is currently testing a new reply bar for images and videos on Android.