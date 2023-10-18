You can still get the Xbox Series X-Diablo IV bundle for an all-time low price

Blizzard Entertainment has just launched Season 2, better known as Season of Blood, for its hit fantasy action-RPG Diablo IV. If you have yet to join the world of Sanctuary, the good news is that both Blizzard and its new owner Microsoft have some nice deals to make that process easier

If you have been waiting to get an Xbox Series X, you can now get the console with a digital copy of Diablo IV for only $489.99 at Amazon. That's an $80 discount compared to the normal $499.99 price of the console and the $69.99 price of the game.

In addition to the console and game, you will also get some extra in-game items for not only Diablo IV, but other Blizzard games like Diablo III and World of Warcraft.

If you already have an Xbox One, an Xbox Series S or X, or a PlayStation 4 or 5 console, and you haven't played Diablo IV yet, Blizzard is currently offering big discounts on the game for those platforms just in time for you to get involved in the Season of Blood on Amazon.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.