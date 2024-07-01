The Apple iPad 10 drops to a new all-time low price of just $324

The 10th-generation iPad is currently Apple's most affordable iPad. It offers a large 10.9-inch high-resolution display with symmetrical bezels, plenty of power, an aluminum case, and other benefits, all for a relatively low price. Right now, you can get it for even cheaper, as Apple reduced the price tag to a new all-time low of just $324.

The iPad 10 is powered by the Apple A14 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64 or 256GB of storage. You get to pick between four colors: Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. The tablet supports the latest iPadOS 17, and it will receive iPadOS 18 later this year.

Additional features include TouchID in the power button, Apple Pencil support, and two 12MP cameras. The front-facing camera supports Center Stage to keep you in the frame during video calls. You can also pair the tablet with optional accessories, such as the Magic Keyboard Folio, which features a built-in kickstand and a relatively big trackpad.

As for the battery life, Apple promises 10 hours of video playback. You can charge the iPad 10 with a USB-C cable and its bundled 20W power adapter.

When Apple launched the iPad 10, many users dismissed it due to a steep price tag. However, with the latest price cut, the iPad 10 is a great option for those who want to try Apple's famous tablet computers.

