Report: iPhone 16 Pro models to pack Samsung's cutting-edge 'M14' OLED panels

Another rumor related to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max has dropped on the internet. South Korean publication ETNews reports that Apple's upcoming flagship iPhones will feature Samsung's M14 OLED panels.

These top-of-the-line offerings are part of the "M" series of OLED panels Samsung Display has made for flagship smartphones. Here, the number "14" is used to reference the high-performance nature of the displays. A higher number means better performance in terms of brightness and lifespan.

If we look at past launches, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16 series in the second half of the year, possibly in September. According to the outlet, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will continue to use the M12 OLED panels used in respective iPhone 15 models.

Samsung is preparing to mass-produce M14 displays for the second half of the year, industry insiders told the outlet. Not just iPhone, Samsung's M14 panels will also find a home in the Google Pixel 9 series (Standard, Pro, ad XL) and the 2nd generation Pixel Fold.

Google announced this month that its upcoming smartphone series will launch at the Made By Google event in August. However, some leaked images already give an idea of what the Pixel 9 models might look like.

With that said, this new information goes along with a previous rumor coming out of China, suggesting that iPhone 16 Pro models will deliver a 20% improvement in SDR brightness. Meanwhile, the peak HDR brightness is expected to remain the same as that of the iPhone 15 Pro.

This adds to the existing rumors regarding the display specifications of iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple's flagship iPhones are expected to feature the biggest display sizes to date, complemented by the thinnest bezels. What's more, the iPhone 16 Pro models might offer two new Titanium color options, a Capture button, and bigger camera sensors.

Source: ETNews via MacRumors