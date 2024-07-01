Get the HP 220 Wireless Mouse now for just £7.49 - save a whopping 63%

If you are looking for an affordable wireless mouse from a quality brand, then check out the HP 220 Wireless Mouse. It's available now in a slick black colour for just £7.49, down 63% from its original recommended retail price of £!9.99.

If this is the first time you'd be using a wireless mouse and are unsure about how to set it up, be assured that it's really easy. You just plug the USB receiver into your computer and just ensure that the mouse doesn't run out of juice; it's powered by a single AAA battery - one is included but you'll need to replace it when it runs out.

Highlighting some of the qualities of the HP 220 Wireless Mouse, HP says:

"With blue LED technology and a powerful 1600 dpi optical sensor give you maximum motion accuracy on most surfaces. It is possible to work almost anywhere. In fact, the USB receiver can be easily inserted into the mouse for convenient transport."

The average battery life of an AAA battery in this mouse is 15 months so you won't need to keep replacing the battery very often. As for compatibility, the wireless mouse is supported by all major operating systems and very likely works with lesser-known systems too - HP explicitly says Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Linux are supported.

In terms of reviews, it scores 4.3 out of 5 stars based on 2,500 ratings. Generally, customers liked the build quality and ease of use, mentioning that it's reliable and easy to set up. One issue some users had with it was that it was too small for them, obviously, this could be a factor for you too to consider if you have bigger hands.

