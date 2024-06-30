Nakamichi Shockwafe Elite 7.2.4 soundbar with dual wireless subwoofers drops to lowest price

Amazon US is currently offering the Nakamichi Shockwafe Elite 7.2.4 Dolby Atmos, DTS:X soundbar with dual wireless subwoofers at its lowest price ever. So, you may want to get your hands on it while its still in stock!

The Shockwafe Elite is powered by Spatial Surround Elevation (SSE) Max Technology, which combines custom-matched acoustic hardware and proprietary software to deliver an enhanced audio performance. This advanced architecture includes precisely tuned high-output amplifiers, extended-range twin-cone drivers, silk dome surround effect tweeters, and SSE audio processing engines, all working together to create a powerful and immersive 360° audio experience.

The system's elevated dual 8-inch wireless subwoofers boast high-output amplifiers (up to 450W peak) and powerful subwoofer drivers. These subwoofers claim to produce balanced lows as deep as 25Hz, filling your room with deep, pressurising rumbles.

Enhancing the system further are the 2nd Gen 2-way surround speakers, which feature extended-range twin-cone drivers and silk dome tweeters. These speakers create a rich acoustic environment by capturing every surround effect in its distinct position. Each speaker connects to the subwoofer via included RCA cables, ensuring seamless integration into your home theatre setup.

The Nakamichi Shockwafe Elite features HDMI eARC and three HDMI inputs that support Dolby Vision and 4K HDR pass-through. The system also supports 24-bit high-resolution wireless audio streaming with aptX HD and offers up to four times more wireless range with Bluetooth 5.0. Additional connections include Optical, Coaxial, and 3.5mm Aux-in ports. In addition, the 2nd Gen remote, with its colour-coded, backlit buttons, provides easy control even in the dark.

Nakamichi Shockwafe Elite Bluetooth 7.2.4 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Dual 8” Subwoofers (Wireless) (2 Rear Surround Speakers, eARC and SSE Max Technology, black): $899.99 (Amazon US) or $849.99 with $50 Gift Card upon approval for Amazon Visa

