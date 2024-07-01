The Echo Pop Kids Disney Princess / Marvel's Avengers with Echo Glow is now $32.99 w/ Prime

If you have a son, daughter, niece, or nephew who would appreciate the Echo Pop Kids Disney Princess or Marvel's Avengers with an Echo Glow, you may be interested to hear that the bundle is at its lowest price ever of just $32.99 down 59% from $79.98. To take advantage of this deal, you must be an Amazon Prime member but if you're not one yet, don't worry because you can avail a free 30-day Prime trial.

With these Echo Pop Kids smart speakers, kids can stream age-appropriate songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more. You'll also receive 6 months of Amazon Kids+, a subscription for kids aged 3-12 which gives access to appropriate Audible books, interactive games, morning routines, and educational Alexa skills. If you decide you want to maintain this subscription after the 6 months are up, you will have to pay $5.99 per month. You can cancel from the Amazon Parent Dashboard or by contacting customer services.

For anyone worried about letting kids loose with an internet-connected device, you have several parental controls at your disposal. Alexa will automatically give kid-friendly responses and filter explicit songs. You can also set daily time limits and review the activity of the device in the Amazon Parent Dashboard - just be sure to let your child know that you can review the activity. There's also an option to mute the mic for extra privacy control.

Aside from the Echo Pop Kids, you also get the Echo Glow, a multicolor smart lamp that works with the Echo Pop Kids. You can create routines to have the colors change and you can use it as a visual timer to help with things like waking up or cooking. Amazon assures that the Echo is very simple to use.

As a device aimed at kids, there's the potential that these devices could get broken. If this is a concern for you, Amazon includes a 2-year worry-free guarantee with your purchase. If it breaks, you can return it and get a replacement for free.

