The Samsung 65-inch Q60D Smart TV falls to its lowest price offering big savings

The Samsung 65-inch Q60D Smart TV (QN65Q60D) is now at its lowest price on Amazon, following a 33% discount off the list price. You can pick up this TV for $597.99, down from $897.99. That's $300 off.

Not only are you saving a hefty amount of money, but you're also picking up a quality TV. It is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars based on over 800 reviews, and it's an Amazon Choice. It is sold and shipped directly by Amazon.com and can be refunded or replaced within 30 days if you're not happy with the purchase.

Powering this Samsung TV is a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling. This chip enables media scaling regardless of its source so that it looks and sounds better on the TV.

This 4K 65-inch TV has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It features Dual LED for a natural-looking picture with accurate contrast. Quantum Dot technology is used to ensure accurate colors, no matter what brightness the display is set to.

Other key features include:

MOTION XCELERATOR: Watch your content smoothly while experiencing less lag and blur; It improves motion between frames so you have a seamless picture

OBJECT TRACKING SOUND LITE: You’ll hear 3D surround sound that follows the movement on screen using our incredible virtual top channel audio—putting you right in the middle of the car chase, stampede or party scene

QUANTUM HDR: View a range of color, contrast and detail; Vibrant imagery brings full power to the picture

AIRSLIM: This TV blends right into your wall with a slim design; It brings clutter-free minimalism to the room without distracting you from what you watch

In terms of the software on this model, you get Samsung's Tizen OS. With Samsung TV Plus that comes built-in, you get access to more than 2,700 free channels covering news, sports, movies, entertainment, music, shows for kids, and more.

If you're more into playing games, then this TV has you covered, too. With Game Hub, you can jump right into games without the need for a console via cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.

In terms of ports and connectivity, you get:

HDMI: 3

HDMI Audio Return Channel: eARC/ARC

USB: 2 × USB-A

Ethernet (LAN): 1

Digital Audio Out (Optical): 1

RF In (Terrestrial / Cable Input / Satellite Input): 1 / 1 (Common Use for Terrestrial) / 0

Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2

Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC): Yes

HDMI Maximum Input Rate: 4K 60Hz (for HDMI 1/2/3)

The remote controller included with this TV is the SolarCell remote (TM2360E). This remote uses solar power, so you won't be faffing around with batteries. In terms of the controls, it's a fairly spartan controller with quick action buttons to open streaming services, a back and home button, a voice control button, channel and volume controls, and little else.

If you're interested in this great deal and want to save $300, then buy the Samsung 65-inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV now for $597.99 (it was $897.99)

