The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is 17% off right now

If you’ve been waiting to grab a folding Samsung phone, check out this deal on Amazon. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for $1,499.99, down from $1,799.99 - that’s a saving of 17% on the list price.

The device is available in three colors; Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black. At the above price point, you’ll get yourself the 256GB model but there is a 512GB model too available for $1,619.99 (16% off).

Going over the highlight, Amazon writes:

EXPANSIVE SCREEN, CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE: Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6" screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are

YOUR GAMING EXPERIENCE, ELEVATED: With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays

THE FUTURE OF DOING MORE: With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

IMPRESSIVE PRECISION. MORE PRODUCTIVITY: Precision meets portability with S Pen** capability on Galaxy Z Fold5; Write directly on the large screen and go from to-do to done

FULL SCREEN OUTSIDE, MASSIVE SCREEN INSIDE: The 6.2” cover display* is perfect for one-handed scrolling and quick tasks; Or unfold the massive 7.6” interior screen* for everything else

FOLD IT – DON’T HOLD IT: Put your Galaxy Z Fold5 in Flex Mode and do more at once with hands-free video calling; Chat with your friends while searching for movie times; Or take notes during a video call; It’s easy with Galaxy Z Fold5

FLEX A WHOLE NEW WAY TO WATCH: Put Galaxy Z Fold5 in Flex Mode and watch hands-free; Simply adjust the screen to your preferred angle and enjoy your favorites while eating, writing or just relaxing

THIS BIG SCREEN IS A BIG DEAL: Impress everyone with the sleek design; Impress them even more when you unfold the massive 7.6" interior screen*; It’s easy to turn heads with Galaxy Z Fold5 — now in three unique colors

UNFOLD WITH CONFIDENCE: Meet our most durable Galaxy Fold yet; With Gorilla Glass Victus 2 external protection and IPX8 water resistance***, you can unfold your world no matter where life takes you.

If you do opt to buy this product, make sure you can actually afford it. Just because it costs a lot of money, it doesn’t mean the phone will last any longer than any other phones. Screens can break when the phone is dropped, batteries can wear out, and charging ports can become faulty.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.