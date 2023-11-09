Save up to 13% on all Apple Watch Series 9 models, now available for $50 less

Apple unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9, almost two months ago during a special event in Cupertino. If you have been eyeing this wrist computer to complement your iPhone, it is time to pull the trigger as the watch received its first big discount on Amazon.

Although all Apple Watch Series 9 look identical to the preceding generations (Series 7 and Series 8), they feature several improvements to enhance the user experience. The smartwatch features the fully reworked S9 system-in-package (SiP) chip that enables better energy efficiency, new gestures for more convenient interaction with the device, faster Siri processing, and more. In addition, the display gets much brighter and notably dimmer (down to 1 nit), an important spec when wearing the watch in dark environments.

Other Apple Watch Series 9 features include crash and fall detection, improved health sensors for more insights into your well-being, always-on-display, and more. Besides, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the first Apple product with a carbon-neutral case and bands.

The Apple Watch Series 9 lineup works with every modern iPhone compatible with iOS 17 and newer.

