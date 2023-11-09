Get this Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming PC monitor for its lowest price ever at Amazon

Razer is known for making some of the best PC hardware and accessories for hardcore gamers. That also includes the Razer Raptor PC monitor. Right now, you can get this display for an all time low price at Amazon

At the moment, the Razer Raptor monitor is priced at just $299.99 at Amazon. That's not only its lowest price ever but a $50 discount compared to its normal $349.99 MSRP.

The IPS monitor covers a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut for showcasing gaming visuals, along with videos and other content. It has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440, along with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It's also THX certified. What does that mean? Razer says:

Having run through over 400 tests to ensure picture quality and reproduction, THX has put the Razer Raptor 27 through its paces to ensure HDR400 performance, 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and picture modes to provide a color-accurate visual experience that is free of motion blur.

The monitor is one of the few that supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technology. That means if you have an NVIDIA or AMD-based GPU in your PC, you can connect it to the Razer Raptor and get less visual tearing and stuttering while you play games.

The base of the Razer Raptor has been designed specifically to place the included cable inside for excellent cable management. As with most of Razer's products, it also includes its Chroma RGB lighting on the base with customization support for up to 6.8 million colors.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.