Get the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed wireless earbuds for an all time low price at Amazon

In May, Razer launched the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed wireless gaming earbuds as its latest gaming-oriented audio device. Right now, you can get these advanced earbuds for a big discount and at its lowest price ever on Amazon. At the moment, the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds are priced at $149.99, which is a $50 price cut from its normal $199.99 MSRP.

While these earbuds support Bluetooth wireless connections, it also comes with a USB-based Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Dongle. The company says:

This unique feature effortlessly bridges the gap for devices without inherent Bluetooth audio capabilities, inviting them into the realm of untethered sound experiences. All gamers have to do is plug in the HyperSpeed Wireless dongle into their PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or PC to enjoy flawless 2.4 GHz connectivity.

Connected with the dongle, the earbuds offer low-latency audio performance of less than 40m, according to Razer.

The earbuds also include active noise cancelation that can be adjusted to your needs. Razer says:

Advanced feedback and feedforward microphones monitor the surrounding sound environment, enabling users to cancel out noise during focused gaming sessions or adjust the in-app slider to control how much ambient sound they want to let in.

In addition, the earbuds contain Razers' Chroma RGB lighting that can be customized to your liking with nearly 16.8 million colors, along with different lighting patterns. The earbuds last up to 8 hours on one charge, or up to 30 hours with a fully charged case. The case can be charged with a USB cable or via Qi-based wireless charging pads.

