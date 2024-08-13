The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 deep bass headphones now at their lowest price

If you're in the market for a great pair of headphones at a decent price, then look no further than the Skullcandy Crush ANC 2 headphones. These wireless headphones include active noise cancellation (ANC), sensory bass, Skull-iQ app compatibility, Amazon Alexa, and more. They come in two colors: black and bone.

Before talking more about the specifications, it is worth noting that they are marked as an Amazon Choice. This means they're ready to ship immediately, have good reviews, and a low price. They are shipped and sold by Amazon.com so you don't have to worry about third-party sellers.

As wireless headphones, one question you'll definitely have is how much usage you can get from them before they need a recharge. The answer to that question is around 50 hours or a little over two days. If you do need them at short notice and they're empty, a 10-minute charge will get you 4 hours of usage.

Another important feature is active noise cancellation. If you live somewhere noisy or plan to wear the headphones outside then ANC can cut out outside noises. There is also an option to hear outside noises or reduce but still hear outside noises. It's able to do this with four microphones that can tell what's coming from outside and mute it.

One of the interesting features of this product is the Personal Sound profiles. By taking a short hearing test, you can create a personalized sound profile via the Skull-iQ app. This will help you hear details in music that you didn't know about before.

Finally, with Alexa, you no longer need to fiddle with controls on the headphones (although, you are free to). Just say "Hey, Skullcandy" then ask it to do something like open Spotify, turn down the volume, pause or play the song, or adjust the volume.

Buy the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones for $139.88 (save 39%) - Black, Bone

