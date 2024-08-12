Get the Asus ROG Strix Impact III wireless gaming mouse for its lowest price

If you are looking for an affordable gaming mouse for your PC that also has some advanced features, the Asus ROG Strix Impact III wireless gaming mouse may fit your budget. It is currently available at its lowest price ever.

Right now, the Asus ROG Strix Impact III wireless gaming mouse is priced at $49.99 at Amazon. That matches its lowest price and it's also $20 off its $69.99 MSRP.

One of the big features of this mouse is its low weight. At just 57 grams, it will give gamers an extra edge as they will be able to move the mouse more easily during matches. It also has a 36,000 DPI optical sensor for more accurate movement tracking.

The two main left and right buttons on the mouse use switches that will last up to 70 million clicks each. It also has Push-Fit Switch Sockets, which means you can remove the mouse's casing and replace the switches that will vary the click force, and thus extend the lifetime use of the mouse.

You can use its onboard Bluetooth wireless hardware to connect the mouse to your PC or you can use the 2.4 Hz USB ROG Omni Receiver. If you use the latter, you can connect the mouse and other supported accessories like an Asus ROG keyboard with just one of the Omni Receivers.

The mouse uses either an AA or AAA battery. It can power the mouse for up to 500 hours on Bluetooth or up to 450 hours with the use of the Omni Receiver.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.