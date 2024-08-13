Red Dead Redemption is coming to PC according to PlayStation Network store listing

After a 14 year wait, Rockstar Games may finally be preparing to bring one of its most popular open world action games over to PC. Red Dead Redemption is the game in question, a title that has officially arrived to almost every major console platform. Now, of all places, mentions of a PC version have appeared on the title's PlayStation Network store listing.

"Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever," began the PSN store page's description, though now it has been wiped clean of the mentions. The page went on to say what will be included in the package for this unannounced PC version:

"Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound."

The PSN page description with PC mentions

Developed by Rockstar Games, the western adventure landed on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. While later Xbox consoles received the title via its backward compatibility program, PlayStation 4 and 5 owners had to wait until August of 2023 to get the title on their platforms. Even Nintendo Switch owners received the chance to play as John Marston with a port for the handheld. Of course, Red Dead Redemption 2, with its prequel storyline, has landed on PC already.

This is not the first time that mentions of a Red Dead Redemption PC version has appeared. In May of this year, a dataminer found strings showing some marketing material attached to the PC port on the Rockstar Launcher. Now with the latest leak, Rockstar may be getting close to officially announcing the long-anticipated PC version.