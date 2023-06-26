The Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB internal SSD offers great performance for just $49.99

If you are looking to upgrade your PC's internal storage, and you are also looking for a reasonable price for that storage, the Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB SSD might be worth a look. At the moment, this product is available on Amazon for just $49.99.

Here's what you can expect from this internal SSD product:

The Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe 4.0 SSD has read speeds of up to 4,125 MB/s, along with write speeds of up to 2,950 MB/s.

The SSD's M.2 form factor, and its 2280 NVMe version 1.4 SSD offer 1TB of storage for PC desktop and laptop upgrades. It should also last a long time as it is rated for up to 400TBW. It's a great choice for everyday computing, along with PC gaming. as you can write hundreds of GB to the SSD every day without issues.

The Solidigm P41 Plus SSD is also optimized to offer power savings and thermal efficiency so it can deliver consistent performance with minimal throttling

People who purchase the Solidigm P41 Plus SSD will also be covered by a 5-year warranty

The P41 Plus SSD also comes with the free and downloadable Solidigm Synergy software. It will help owners monitor the drive's temperature, health, and more. Compared to using the usual PC default service driver, the Solidigm Synergy software will offer up to 120 percent faster random read speeds and up to 20 percent faster write speeds.

Solidigm itself is a relatively new company but with some deep ties to the PC industry. It was founded in 2021, and was formed due to the sale of Intel's NAND and SSD business to SK Hynix.

