Get these Fanxiang SSDs with built in heat sinks for their lowest prices ever on Amazon

Internal SSDs with built-in heat sinks tend to be more expensive than SSDs that don't have that kind of feature. They also tend to take up more space inside a PC, or even a console which is why some SSDs with heatsinks can't be used to upgrade the storage of Sony's PlayStation 5 console.

However, Fanxiang says that's not the case with its S770 SSD on both counts. They will fit inside a PS5, and they are currently at all-time low prices at Amazon. You can get the 1TB model for just $59.99 right now, which is $7 less than its normal MSRP.

The 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB Fanxiang S770 SSD all have read speeds of up to 7,300 M/s. The 1TB version has write speeds of up to 5,400 M/s while the 2TB and the 4TB models increase that write speed up to 6,800 M/s.

The company says each Fanxiang SDD has been put through a total of 88 hours of testing. That includes 16 hours of 1,000 sleep tests, followed by 48 hours of uninterrupted reading and writing tests. Then it goes through four hours of performance testing, and 16 of its high-temperature testing for its flash memory. Finally, the SSD gets four hours of continuous testing for starting a system. The SSD also comes with a five-year guarantee.

Here are the current low prices for the Fanxiang S770 internal SSD models.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.