Ubisoft is overhauling its Connect launcher on PC with a UI refresh, social features, more

Games launchers on PC for individual publishers are a common sight nowadays. Thankfully, this isn't about a new one, but a fresh update for a long-standing app. Ubisoft today revealed that it is bringing a complete overhaul to the Ubisoft Connect launcher, and some users are already able to try it out.

Described as the "next evolution" of the app, Ubisoft says it has been rebuilt from the ground up based on user feedback, focusing on easier access to games and the introduction of new features. Much like other launchers, Connect now features an always-on sidebar. This one offers access to the player's game library, the Ubisoft Store, Ubisoft+ subscription service's games, friends, and the download manager.

"We took the time to really digest all the feedback that we received in the last years about the desktop app," says Charles Huteau, the creative director behind the launcher revamp project. "The new app is focused on accessibility, ease of access, and making sure that it's clear to the user how to find what they are looking for. We know from user feedback that revamping the library is the most important piece of the puzzle."

Player's profiles have undergone a revamp too, with the company saying:

We listened to you and have made it possible to display and edit your Ubisoft profile directly in the desktop app. Your profile page now includes all your cross-platform games and activities, allowing your friends to discover mutual games across all devices. The homepage got reworked as well, including an improved overview of updates, news, store deals, and friends’ activities.

Thanks to a new back-end, in addition to being faster and more seamless, updates to the UI can be made rapidly according to Ubisoft.

The new Ubisoft Connect is currently in beta, and it is already rolling out to some users. Those who've been selected to try it out will see a toggle appear on the navigation bar, offering easy access to switch between the old and new versions. During the beta, Ubisoft expects to add "accessible game updates, easier streaming, personalized recommendations," and a social bar as part of new feature updates.

Ubisoft first introduced its PC app over 10 years ago with the name Uplay, offering direct access to the publisher's games. In 2020, the capabilities of Uplay and the company's in-game rewards portion, Ubisoft Club, were combined into what we now know as Ubisoft Connect, a multiplatform service.