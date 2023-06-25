Amazon Prime members can get the Eero Pro mesh WiFi router for as low as $70 right now

Getting a WiFi router for your home can be tricky. You want one that has fast wireless speeds, plus has a large range to cover your house, and you want to keep your connection secure. One way to go is with a mesh router, which can let you pair two or more devices together for an even greater range.

Right now, Amazon Prime members (you can sign up here for a free 30-day trial) can get a great early Amazon Prime Day deal on the company's Eero Pro mesh WiFi router. Prime members can get it for just $69.99, which is a big $90 discount from its normal $159.99 MSRP.

The Amazon Eero Pro is a triband WiFi router with 2.4GHz, 5.2 GHz, and 5.8 GHz signals and can handle home internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps. It also has two Ethernet ports, which means one can connect to your high-speed modem, while the other could connect to any other Ethernet-supported device like a game console, a smart TV, a printer and more.

The router is easy to set up with the Eero mobile app. It also allows you to create a secure WiFi network with features like the ability to create one-time passwords for guests, and only allowing WPA2-compatible devices to connect to your home network. If you have kids, you can set up separate profiles for them so they will only be able to connect at certain times during the day.

The range of the Amazon Eero Pro is 1,750 square feet. However, if you need more range, you can purchase a three-pack bundle of Eero Pro routers. Amazon Prime members can get a three pack for just $149.99 right now. That's a massive $334.97 savings from its normal $484.96 MSRP.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.