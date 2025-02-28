The WD_BLACK 2TB SN770M SSD for Steam Deck is available for its all-time lowest price

Purchased a new Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, or other handheld gaming device? Or perhaps you have one lying around? You will be glad to know that WD_BLACK 2TB SN770M SSD is available for its lowest price ever on Amazon. Usually, it is listed for $239.99, but currently, it is available just for $164.99—a 31% discount.

Handheld devices max out at 1TB storage, but with the WD_BLACK 2TB SN770M SSD, you are not only getting 2TB of storage but also incredible read speeds of up to 5,150 MB per second. The best part? This SSD is also compatible with many full-sized PCs, and laptops such as Microsoft Surface models and certain Dell models.

It uses the M.2 2230 NVMe form factor, which is supported by handheld devices. The WD_BLACK 2TB SN770M SSD also comes with Western Digital’s nCache 4.0 Technology, which extends the lifespan of SSD by writing data at high speeds to SLC blocks during its idle time before copying them to QLC. Plus, the 2TB WD_BLACK SN770M SSD also supports Microsoft’s DirectStorage Support, letting you carry and load your games fast, wherever you want.

You can monitor the performance of your SSD using the Western Digital Dashboard software on your Windows PC. Additionally, there is also offers a 5-year limited warranty for the WD_Black SN770M.

If you are interested, you can purchase the WD_Black SN770M 2TB SSD from the below link:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.