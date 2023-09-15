The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is among many Xbox controllers at or near all time low prices

With just a few more days until we officially enter the fall season, the video game release schedule is packed with a ton of upcoming games for Microsoft's Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles.

If you own an Xbox console, you may want to get a new controller, either as a backup for your existing one or as a full replacement. Amazon currently has a number of Xbox-supported controllers that are at or near all-time price lows.

That includes Microsoft's high-end Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller. You can currently get the white-colored version for just $99.99 at Amazon or $30 off its $129.99 MSRP.

It includes features not found on the standard Microsoft Xbox controller. Such features include adjustable tension thumbsticks for better control while playing games a wrap-around rubberized grip to keep you comfortable while playing for hours, and shorter hair trigger locks.

You can also save up to three custom profiles in the controller for different games, and there's a way to change the button options with the help of the Xbox Accessories app. The battery should also last up to 40 hours on one charge.

If you want to get an Xbox game controller that's a lot more affordable, the PowerA Wired Controller might be to your liking. It's currently priced at just $26.88 at Amazon, which is an all-time low for the product.

It's not the most advanced game controller in the world, but it does include features like dual rumble motors and a long 10-foot cable. Plus, you can get it in four color choices (Blue, Red, White, and Black).

Here's a list of the discounted Xbox controllers we could find on Amazon:

