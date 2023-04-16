Here are our picks for the most anticipated upcoming Xbox Series X/S games for 2023

2022 was, admittedly, a bit of a slow year for fans of Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles at least in terms of first-party games from the Xbox Games Studios division. A number of major games were pushed from 2022 to 2023, including Starfield and Redfall.

However, in both first and third-party game releases, the slate of upcoming games for 2023 is looking much better. Indeed, Xbox Games Studios has already released its first 2023 game with the surprise launch of Hi-Fi Rush. Third-party games for the console, like the Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 remakes, along with Hogwarts Legacy, and more have also been launched in the first part of 2023

However, it looks like the best is yet to come. in addition to several more Xbox Games Studios titles, there are a number of games coming from third-party publishers that we cannot wait to play that are due out before the end of 2023. We have our own list of our most anticipated Xbox Series X/S games, which you can read below in the order of their expected release dates.

Keep in mind that game launch dates are very fluid so they could change. Also, its possible there are games in development that we know nothing about that are due in 2023. We will update this list as release dates, and games, change.

Dead Island 2 - April 21

Developer: Dambuster Studios

Publisher: Deep Silver

What's it about: You have to take out a zombie apocalypse in the greater Los Angeles area.

Why we want to play it: Despite a rather long development cycle and more than one change in developers, the fact is that we can't wait to explore the neighborhood of Los Angeles and take out the undead in all sorts of cool, and sometimes gross ways.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - April 28

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Publisher: Electronic Arts

What's it about: You play once again as the outlaw Jedi Cal Kestis as he seeks to stay alive while the Empire tries to finally kill him

Why we want to play it: The secondentry in this third person action series looks like it will make some much wanted improvements in gameplay and world building compared to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Redfall - May 2

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda/Xbox Games Studios

What's it about: You explore a small town and kill a host of vampires that has taken it over

Why we want to play it: Arkane Studios have been behind some critically acclaimed first person games like the Dishonored series and Prey. This game looks very much like what you might read in a 1980s paperback novel, with lots of different vampires to kill, and lots of ways to fight them with your friends.

Street Fighter 6 - June 2

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

What's it about: It's the newest challenger as you can control both new and classic Street Fighter characters in, well, street fights.

Why we want to play it: Capcom's newest entry in its long-running fighting game series just looks like a lot of fun, from its cartoony art style to its single player World Tour story mode, to its online options, including the Battle Hub where you can even play some class Capcom arcade games.

Diablo IV - June 6

Developer: Blizzard

Publisher: Activision Blizzard

What's it about: The evil Lilith is trying to take over the world of Santuary, and you have to take out her minions to prevent the end of this world.

Why we want to play it: Blizzard's action-RPG series returns with this latest installment. You still hack and slash your way through the procedurally generated dungeons, and you can pick from five different character classes, There will also be PvP areas where you can battle against your friends.

Immortals of Aveum - July 20

Developer: Ascendant Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

What's it about: You play Jak, a member of the Battlemages who must use their magical powers and spells to defeat an evil force that wants to destroy their world.

Why we want to play it: This game snuck up on us recently, and we love what we have heard and read so far. A fantasy-themed FPS with a relatively long 25-hour single-player campaign with lots of different spells to cast, and creatures to fight. It sounds like a 2023 version of Heratic or Hexen and we are all for that.

Starfield - September 6

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Betheda/Xbox Game Studios

What's it about: 20 years after a major interstellar war, you get to explore some more star systems far away from Earth

Why we want to play it: It's been a long time coming, but it finally looks like Bethesda Game Studios, the team behind the Elder Scrolls series of fantasy RPGs, are going to give us an even bigger space-based RPG in 2023. We can't wait to get in our spaceship and start checking out this version of the final frontier.

Forza Motorsport - TBD

Developer: Turn10 Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

What's it about: You can drive the world's fastest cars on some amazing tracks with some incredible graphics and physics

Why we want to play it: Turn10 Studios and Microsoft decided to not give the eighth game in the Forza Motorsport series a number at the end of it this time. Perhaps this is because the developer wants to put in more than just a new set of cars for this installment. Look for more realistic damage this time, along with an all-new driving model.

Alan Wake II - TBD

Developer: Remedy

Publisher: Epic Games

What's it about: Alan Wake is back, and apparently, that's not good news for the evil forces that want to kill him.

Why we want to play it: We don't know much about this sequel to the acclaimed third person action game from Remedy, but we do know we want to play it now. Remedy has described this sequel as more of a survival horror game, so it sound like we will need our flashlight, and some other items, ready to fight what's going on in the darkness.

Mortal Kombat 12 - TBD

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive

What's it about: The characters of this franchise are likely returning to battle each other in an all-new story.

Why we want to play it: As with Alan Wake II, we don't know much about this next game in the long-running fighting game series, other than Warner Bros Discovery execs stating it would be out before the end of 2023. We really enjoyed the last couple of installments, so we think this next one should continue with great characters, cool fatalities, and hopefully some surprises.

That's our list of our most anticipated Xbox Series X/S games of 2023. Again we will be updating this list every so often as more games are announced, and other games get release dates.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.