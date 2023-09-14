UK deals: Logitech Play Days start and you can save up to 50% on flagship gaming mice

Are you looking for a reliable wireless mouse that doesn't compromise for both gaming and general use? Logitech is hosting Logi PLAY DAYS deals from September 13-19, where users can save money on a variety of gaming gear. As part of this campaign, Amazon UK is offering great deals on Logitech SUPERLIGHT and LIGHTSPEED models. As one of Logitech's flagship wireless products, they live up to their name with fast response and connectivity.

For £99.90, the Logitech G502 X Plus delivers a customizable experience with 11 programmable buttons, adjustable DPI up to 25,600, and onboard memory to store multiple profiles. Its Hero 25K optical sensor provides flawless tracking. Even with RGB lighting enabled, you also get a long battery life of up to 130 hours.

You can also check the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for £29.90 as a lighter option. It is a well-built, versatile wireless mouse that performs well for gaming and general use. It has a fast wireless connection with LIGHTSPEED technology and provides latency as low as 1 ms. High-precision Hero sensor supports tracking speeds up to 12,000 DPI for smooth gameplay.

Finally, if you're an FPS gamer looking for one of the best-performing wireless mouse, the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT at £89.90 is a great choice. It weighs just 63 grams, yet it maintains a sturdy build quality with extensive testing and durability standards. The Hero sensor offers perfect tracking at speeds up to 400 inches per second, and customizable CPI settings, button remapping, and a balanced ergonomic shape provide a perfect fit.

With a new low price and color options on Amazon UK, the SUPERLIGHT and LIGHTSPEED models are a can't-miss deal for gamers.

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US and Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

