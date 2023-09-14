Get Microsoft's official Xbox Wireless Headset for a near all time low price at Amazon

Microsoft not only sells its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game consoles, but it also sells a number of accessories made for those products as well. One is the official Xbox Wireless Headset, and it's available for a nearly all-time low price at Amazon.

Right now, you can get the official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset for $79.99, or $20 below its normal $99.99 price tag, at Amazon.

The biggest feature of this headset is that you can pair it with the Xbox Series X or S consoles, or the older Xbox One, directly. There's no need to connect a dongle or USB wireless add-on with these headphones.

The headset includes an adjustable headband for its pair of driver earcups. Those earcups also have rotating dials so you can quickly adjust the volume and balance the audio between the game and chatting with friends.

Speaking of chat, the headset also features auto-mute and voice isolation options for the built-in microphone so you can have a better experience while talking and playing with your fellow Xbox gamers.

The drivers support a number of spatial audio technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X for a better sound experience while playing. If you want to use the headset on your Windows PC or on your smartphone, it also supports Bluetooth connections. Finally, you can customize your audio features by launching and using the Xbox Accessories app.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.