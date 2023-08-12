These Crucial external SSDs just launched and they are already discounted at Amazon

Just a couple of weeks ago, Crucial launched new X9 Pro and X10 Pro external SSDs that were designed for being used more often and are more rugged than previous Crucial external SSD models. Thankfully, their prices have already been discounted on Amazon.

The Crucial X10 Pro external SSDs are being sold for $119.99 ($10 off MSRP) in its 1TB version, $169.99 ($40 off MSRP) for the 2TB version, and $289.99 ($50 off MSRP) for the 4TB version. So far, the early reviews on Amazon's site have been pretty solid for the most part.

The Crucial X10 Pro SSD has advertised speeds of up to 2,100 Mb/s for read speeds and up to 2,000 MB/s for write speeds (your mileage may vary). The small design of the external SSD makes it perfect for taking your data where ever you want to go. It includes a USB-C cable for transferring your files.

It also has an IP55 water and dust resistance rating and can keep working even with falls of up to 7 feet. The case is made of anodized aluminum with a rubberized soft-touch base. There's also a lanyard hole for your keychain that also doubles as an activity light.

If you want a cheaper but slower model, the Crucial X9 Pro also recently launched. The main difference is that it has read and write speeds of up to 1,050 Mb/s. You can get the 1TB model for $79.99 ($10 off MSRP), the 2TB model for $129.99 ($30 off MSRP), and the 4TB model for $239.99 ($50 off MSRP).

