Crucial finally launching TLC external portable X9, X10 SSDs to rival Samsung, WD, SanDisk

While leading manufacturers of SSDs including portable ones, like Samsung, Western Digital, and WD-owned SanDisk, have all been offering TLC (triple-level cell) NAND flash memory for quite a while in the form of popular models like the T7, among others, Micron's Crucial has stuck to QLC (Quad-level cell) for its own offerings so far. These include popular yet affordable models like the X6 and the X8.

That is finally set to change as the company today announced the arrival of two new external SSDs in its family, namely the Crucial X9 Pro and the Crucial X10 Pro. The biggest difference between the new SKUs is the inclusion of TLC NAND this time. In case you are wondering, while QLC or four-bits-a-cell NAND is cheaper than TLC, the endurance can greatly suffer.

Crucial X10 Pro (left) and X9 Pro (right)

The new Pro X9 and X10 are more suitable for frequent usage compared to its previous QLC-based offerings. Crucial has shared the preliminary specifications of the two drives, though, detailed specs like the number of layers, and cache type, ie, whether DRAM or not, aren't available at the moment.

Crucial X10 Pro Form factor: External Portable

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen-2 2x2 (20Gb/s)

Capacity: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB

Speed: Sequential Read: 2100 MB/s Sequential Write2000 MB/s

Encryption: Password protection and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption to help protect private data

Durability: Water, dust, and sand resistant (IP55)

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Android™, iPad, PC, and Linux®

Warranty: 5-Year limited Crucial X9 Pro Form factor: External Portable

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen-2 (10Gb/s)

Capacity: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB

Speed: Sequential Read: 1050 MB/s Sequential Write: 1050 MB/s

Encryption: Password protection and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption to help protect private data

Durability: Water, dust, and sand resistant (IP55)

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Android™, iPad, PC, and Linux®

Warranty: 5-Year limited

The Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro are already available for purchase on Amazon US (links below), among other places, starting at $79.99, and compared to the X8 and X6, the prices are pretty good at the moment.

You can get them at the links below if you wish but we still recommend waiting for some reviews just in case there are some underlying issues (rare but certainly possible). But it may be worth it just for the bragging rights.

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s Read and Write - Water and dust Resistant, PC and Mac, with Mylio Photos+ Offer - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive - CT1000X9PROSSD902: $79.99 (Amazon US)

Crucial X10 Pro 1TB Portable SSD - Up to 2100MB/s Read, 2000MB/s Write -Water and dust Resistant, PC and Mac, with Mylio Photos+ Offer - USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive - CT1000X10PROSSD902: $119.99 (Amazon US)

We instead recommend these older Crucial, Samsung, or SanDisk models.

