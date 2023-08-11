Save big right now on Samsung monitors on Amazon that are priced as low as $89.99

With kids going back to school and college students also heading back to their studies, they all might need some new PC monitors for their class work, or even for some after-school gaming or video streaming. Right now, Samsung has a number of PC monitors on sale at Amazon right now at rock bottom prices.

You can get the Samsung S33A Series 22-inch monitor for just $89.99 right now at Amazon. That's an all-time price low and $60 off its normal $149.99 price tag. Its a 1080p monitor with both a VGA and an HDMI port. This monitor is perfect for a second screen for many college kids, or just a primary monitor for a kid's room for their PC.

If you want to go bigger with higher resolution, the Samsung 32-Inch Viewfinity S6 PC monitor is at an all time price low of $349.99, or $70 off its $419.99 MSRP. It has a QHD resolution, with both HDR10 and AMD Freesync support. You can even turn it from a horizontal to a vertical position.

If you really want to impress your kids, you might want to get them the 49-inch Samsung ultrawide Viewfinity S9 monitor for $847.62. That's an all-time low price and $352.37 off the $1,199.99 MSRP. The 32:9 aspect ratio offers the equivalent of two QHD 24.5 inch monitors. The 1800R curvature of the monitor gives off less eye strain, and the included KVM switch means you can hook up two devices for split-screen support.

