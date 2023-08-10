Get this Netgear Orbi WiFi 6E router with up to 10 Gbps wireless speeds for its lowest price

Until WiFi 7 routers are available for sale, the fastest wireless routers for your home or office use the WiFi 6E standard. Right now, Netgear has one of the fastest WiFi 6E routers discounted down to its lowest price ever on Amazon.

The Netgear Orbi RBRE960 wireless mesh router is priced at $524 at Amazon. That's down $75.99 from its standard $599.99 price and it's at an all-time price low.

Inside, the router has hardware that you might have found inside a smartphone a few years ago, with a quad-core 2.2GHz processor, 512MB of storage and 1GB of RAM.

There are four wireless bands in the Netgear Orbi, including the new 6Ghz band for the fastest WiFi connection. You can connect up to 200 devices on this one router, which covers up to 3,000 square feet and speed up to 10.8Gbps.

If you need wired connections to some of your devices, you can use the three Gigabit ports on the back of the Netgear Orbi, or the 2.5 Gigabit port for a faster wired connection. There's also an internet port that can handle speeds of up to 10Gbps if your ISP supports those speeds now or in the future.

The Netgear Orbi is also a mesh router, so you can purchase a second or even a third unit to get even more fast wireless internet coverage at your home.

The Netgear Orbi mobile app makes setting up the router easy, and you can sign up for the NETGEAR Armor security service (sold separately) for an extra layer of protection for your wireless network.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

