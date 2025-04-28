This AMD Ryzen 5 9600X deal is too good to ignore

A few days ago, AMD dropped the price of the Ryzen 5 9600X to a new low, and now, the company has decided to make the already good processor even better with a much bigger discount. Right now, you can score this six-core processor for as low as $185, or 34% off the regular listing price.

The Ryzen 5 9600X packs six Zen 5 cores and twelve threads, which, in 2025, is considered a solid mid-point for those who want an affordable chip that can play anything you throw at it, work well in professional software, and overall deliver good performance. The processor operates at a 3.9GHz base clock and boosts all the way to 5.4GHz. If you have decent cooling, you can push the 9600X even higher, thanks to overclocking capabilities. Just make sure you have a compatible AM5 motherboard (B- and X-series 600 and 800 series chipset boards).

Note that you will have to buy a cooler because the chip comes without one. The standard TDP is 65W, so there is no need to spend a lot on a massive AIO or a big dual-fan cooler. Something that is capable of dissipating 120-150W should be enough; we found the Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120SE CPU Air Cooler more than capable, even for a 9950X3D.

Other specs in the Ryzen 5 9600X include 32MB of level-three (L3) cache, PCIe Gen 5 connectivity for the latest and fastest graphics cards and solid-state drives, and DDR5 memory support. There is also an integrated dual-core Radeon graphics, which lets you use a PC without a GPU if your motherboard has display output ports.

