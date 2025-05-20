Tiny speaker, huge savings as Star Wars Boba Fett Bluetooth 5.0 speaker falls 53%

Any Star Wars fans will be interested in the deal I have found today, the Bitty Boomers Star Wars: Boba Fett - Mini Bluetooth Speaker. Not only is it a highly useful gizmo to have being a Bluetooth speaker, but anyone out there who collects Star Wars merchandise would probably want to add it to their collection too.

This Boba Fett Bluetooth 5.0 speaker is highly portable, coming in at just two inches without compromising on sound, which customers have praised. What’s more is that if you decide to pair two Bitty Boomers speakers together, you get true wireless stereo.

This product comes with a Micro USB cable included in the box to charge the speaker up. On a single charge, you can expect to get four hours of play time, before needing to charge up again. In terms of range, you can take the speaker up to 30 feet from the connected device before the sound cuts out.

Thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0 connection, you are not limited by which devices can pair with this speaker. You can connect to your phone, your laptop, games consoles, or a TV. Interestingly this device will even double as a selfie remote if you have it connected to a smartphone. Just open up your phone’s camera app while connected to this device and short-press the power button once to snap a picture. The small size makes it an easily-carried remote.

Right now, you can pick up this Boba Fett speaker for just $9.41, it has been reduced by a massive 53% from its original list price of $19.99. It is unclear whether this price is here to stay or not so act fast with the buying link below.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.