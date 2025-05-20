Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

GEEKOM's A5 2025 Edition Mini PC with Ryzen 5 7430U drops below $300

GEEKOM reached out to let us know of a discount it is running on its official website in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., and on Amazon, where you can save 5%, respectively, on the Ryzen 5 7430U-powered GEEKOM A5 2025 Edition. We gave this high marks for being an all-around Mini PC under $400 a year and a half ago, and now you can get it even cheaper; buying links below.

Below are the full specifications of it.

Dimensions

 117 mm x 112 mm x 49.2 mm

Weight

 652g

CPU

 Ryzen 5 7430U (8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16MB Cache, up to 4.30 GHz)
Default TDP: 15W

Graphics

 Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics (7 graphics cores)

Memory

16GB Dual-channel DDR4-3200MT/s SODIMM (expandable up to 64GB)

Storage

 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4, supporting up to 2TB (1x 512GB SSD)
1 x 2.5”7mm SATA HDD, supports up to 2TB

Operating System

 Windows 11 Pro

Bluetooth

 Bluetooth v5.2

Wireless LAN

 Wi-Fi 6

Kensington Lock

 Yes
SD Card reader Yes

Adapter

 120W, 19V/6.32A Power Adapter

Front I/O Ports

 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x Audio Jack (Line out/ Mic in/ Headphone out)
Rear I/O Ports

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
2 x HDMI 2.0b Port
1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN
1 x DC-in

Price (MSRP)

 $399

GEEKOM only has one configuration for the 2025 Edition A5, which includes 16GB of DDR4 Dual Channel RAM (3200MT/s) and a 512GB SSD for storage. A Windows 11 Pro license is also preloaded. And although the MSRP is $399, as of writing, it is currently listed on the website for $279.

All products from GEEKOM receive a 3-year free Warranty from the date you receive the product. If needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (the U.S. has a U.S. warehouse, mainland E.U. has a German warehouse, U.K. has a U.K. warehouse, Australia has an AU warehouse).

Please do check the below prices for your region, because although it's discounted, there is a different price for the same region. For example, you can save quite a bit more by ordering the A5 2025 Edition on Amazon UK rather than at GEEKOM, but it is cheaper for U.S. buyers to order on the official website.

The GEEKOM A5 (2025 Edition) is also on sale on Amazon. When checking out, use the NEOWINA52025 coupon code to get 5% off an already discounted deal price.

Unfortunately, GEEKOM isn't listing the A5 2025 Edition on its Amazon Canada store, but there are other options to choose from.

Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.

