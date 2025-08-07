Google Pixel 9a is currently 20% off

Google’s latest entry-level Pixel, the Pixel 9a, is now available at its lowest price yet. You can get both the 128GB and 256GB versions with a $100 discount, which brings the price down to $399 and $499, respectively.

The Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,700 nits, which is plenty bright to remain readable under direct sunlight. The smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and storage options include 128GB and 256GB of non-expandable space.

Cameras in the Pixel 9a include a main 48MP sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The phone can record 4K videos, take macro shots, and it has plenty of AI-powered features, such as "Add me" or "Best take." As for the battery, the Pixel 9a has a pretty large 5,100mAh battery, which, according to Google, should get you 30 hours in adaptive power mode use or up to 100 hours in extreme battery saver.

Other important features include IP68 water and dust resistance, wireless and fast wired charging, and Android 16 that is available out of the box. Despite the affordable price tag, Google has committed to seven years of software updates. The Pixel 9a is available in four colors: Iris, Peony, Porcelain, and Obsidian. Note that the Pixel 9a does not come with a bundled charger (sold separately).

