Upgrade your Steam Deck or ROG Ally with this small 2TB SSD that's discounted on Amazon

Valve's Steam Deck portable gaming PC become a huge hit for gamers who want to play their favorite Steam games on the road. This week, it was joined by a major competitor, the ASUS ROG Ally. It runs Windows 11 out of the box and in many ways outperforms the Steam Deck.

However, both of these portable gaming PCs don't have a ton of onboard storage. The Steam Deck and the ROG Ally tap out at 512GB on their internal SSDs. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to swap out the storage on both devices and upgrade them with more space. One product that's perfect for these portable PCs is the Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230, and you can get the 2TB version of this small internal SSD at a big discount on Amazon right now.

The Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230's small form factor is the right size for upgrading the SSD storage for the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally, or indeed in mini PCs like the GEEKOM AS 6. You can also still use it inside regular PCs You get up to 5,000 M/s read and write speed with this SSD, and it comes with Acronis True Image software for any software cloning needs.

On Amazon, you can get the 2TB Sabrent Rocket Q4 2230 for just $219.95. That a big $130.04 price cut from its normal $349.99 price tag.

You can also save big money on some other Sabrent internal SSDs as well on Amazon:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

