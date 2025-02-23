WD 6TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive is now available at its lowest price

Western Digital has lowered the price of its 6TB portable WD My Passport hard drive to a new all-time low price. Now, you can get this small HDD with plenty of space inside at just $159.99 and save 14% in the process.

The WD 6TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive is what WD calls "the world's first 2.5-inch external hard drive." Traditionally, large-capacity drives are only available in 3.5-inch HDDs, but this time, you can get a much more portable solution. The drive measures 3.21 x 4.33 inches (81.5 x 110 mm), which is small enough to fit in your palm and not take up too much space in your bag. The discounted drive is available in two color variants: Blue and Black.

Each drive comes with automatic backup software so that you can have peace of mind and reliable protection from ransomware or data loss. Besides, you can add an extra layer of security with password protection and built-in AES encryption.

The WD My Passport Portable External Hard Drive connects to compatible devices (PCs, Macs, and more) via a single USB cable. While its max operating speed of 5 Gbps is not very impressive when compared to SSDs, its capacity and price-per-gigabyte outperform any portable SSD, which go to quite astronomical prices in such storage capacities.

As for the warranty, Western Digital provides a three-year limited warranty.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.