Save 26% on highly-customizable PDP Victrix Pro wireless controllers

The PDP Victrix Pro BFG is a rather unique controller for your Xbox or Windows PC. While most gamepads offer fixed layouts, the Victrix Pro is not settling for a single Xbox or PS-like variant. It features a modular design with reversible sticks, D-pad, and ABXY buttons. You can now get this controller with a 26% discount on Amazon.

The Victrix Pro BFG is a wireless controller with a rechargeable battery. It connects via its proprietary dongle, Bluetooth, or a USB-C cable. Its main feature is modularity, which allows you to reverse the D-pad and the left stick and replace the right module with a 6-button fight pad module. There is also a pair of extra sticks (one longer and one shorter), three different D-pads, and two more stick gates.

Additional features include four rear paddles that you can map in the Victrix app, three built-in profiles, five trigger stops (hair trigger mode is also supported), and even Dolby Atmos spatial audio support for connected headphones (a lifetime subscription is included with each gamepad). The controller is officially licensed by Microsoft, which means it is fully supported on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.

The PDP Victrix Pro BFG is available in two colors: White and Black. Both are currently available at their lowest prices.

