Try out Art Mode with the 144Hz 75-inch Hisense S7N CanvasTV (2025) for a new low price

Would you like a huge TV hanging on the wall that doubles as artwork when you’re not using it? You may think I’m talking about the Samsung Frame, but I am not. For a limited time only, the Hisense 75-inch S7N 2025 model is at its lowest price. You can find a buying link to this television at the end of the article.

The Hisense S7N has plenty of features to write home about, here’s a quick overview of the things that stand out: Art Mode, 4K QLED with Quantum Dot, Hi-Matte Low Reflection Display, UltraSlim Wall Mount & Magnetic Frame, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Google TV.

The most notable feature with this TV is undoubtedly Art Mode. With this feature, when your TV is switched off, it will display masterpiece artworks or your own photos. Hisense says with this feature, you won’t need to spend extra buying art to improve the aesthetics of your living space.

To boost the appearance of the artwork, this Hisense TV comes with a hi-matte, low reflection display so you won’t get glare from the sun. You can enjoy artworks better and view your films and TV shows in more comfort, without distractions.

In terms of picture quality, the S7N uses a 4K QLED with Quantum Dot display. This allows you to immerse yourself in your content and experience vibrant, lifelike colors with over one billion shades. With its 144Hz refresh rate, it also promises smooth motion, especially useful for fast action movies and gaming.

As a TV with a heavy focus on artwork, it’s not a model you’ll want on a stand, but hanging on the wall instead. It comes with an ultra-slim wall mount that allows it to sit flush against the wall. It also has a magnetic frame that you can customize without having to buy extra accessories.

Finally, software is very important when it comes to smart TVs, you do not want something that is laggy and limited in terms of app availability. To this end, Hisense has decided to include Google TV, which gives you access to your favorite streaming apps and lets you control your smart home devices.

Don’t miss out on this capable Samsung Frame competitor! Click here to buy the Hisense 75-inch QLED TV with Art Mode.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.