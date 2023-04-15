You can get the recently launched WD 22TB external hard drive for $170 off its normal price

Earlier this year, Western Digital launched a 22TB version of its WD Elements external hard drive for $549.99. That was the biggest single external hard drive ever launched for the WD elements family. Now, you can get that same hard drive for a lot less thanks to a discount on Amazon.

Right now the 22TB WD Elements Desktop External Hard Drive is on sale at Amazon for $379.99. That's a big $170 discount from its normal MSRP.

The hard drive works with Windows PCs and can be reformatted to work with Macs. All you have to do is plug the drive into your PC with a USB connection and start backing up all your data in that nice and roomy 22TB of storage. It also has a sleek design that looks good on your office desk connected to your PC.

If you don't need a 22TB drive, the WB Elements also comes in smaller sizes that are discounted on Amazon as well:

If you don't need a 22TB drive, the WB Elements also comes in smaller sizes that are discounted on Amazon as well:

