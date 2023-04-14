Get this Dell 4K 27-inch PC monitor for just $250 on Amazon

If you have a home office or just a room for playing PC games, you may be wanting to upgrade to a 4K (UHD) monitor. You may also have a high end monitor already and you may want a second smaller one for work or for play that won't cost an arm and a leg. Right now, Amazon is selling a Dell 27-inch monitor with 4K resolution for its lowest price.

The Dell S2721QS 27 Inch PC monitor is currently on sale for $249.99 at Amazon. That's well below its normal $329.99 MSRP price tag.

The monitor supports 3,840 x 2,160 resolutions for a better screen image for work or for play. If your gaming PC has an AMD GPU, the monitor will support its FreeSync technology for less frame tearing in games. It has a 60Hz refresh rate for its IPS screen.

The Dell monitor has a very minimalist design for its frame and stand, There are two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, and you can even hook up two PC and enable the monitor's picture-in-picture mode.

Here are some other PC monitors that have some nice discounts on Amazon:

