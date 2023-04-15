Games with Gold: Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is free to claim on Xbox

As we reach the middle of April, Microsoft has made available the second Games with Gold title of the month. As announced before, the game being offered to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members for no extra charge is a copy of Peaky Blinders: Mastermind.

Based on the popular crime drama series with the same name, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind offers a strategy experience. You take the role of the Shelby family in various missions involving puzzle elements in this prequel storyline to the show.

The backward compatibility feature on Xbox consoles is also letting Xbox Series X|S owners natively play this title. Use the store link below using a Gold-enabled Microsoft account to grab a copy:

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Welcome to Birmingham, during the aftermath of the Great War. Set right before the events of Season One, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind lets you join the Shelby family's criminal gang. Follow the rise of Tommy as he successfully uncovers a sinister plot to put the family out of business, proving himself worthy of being the true mastermind of the Peaky Blinders.

The game seems to be in the process of being removed from storefronts due to licensing agreements ending, so this may be one of the last chances to grab a copy.

For those who missed it, the first Games with Gold drop of April is still available to claim too. Out of Space: Couch Edition is set to be replaced by a fresh Xbox game in two weeks. As usual for Games with Gold offers, Xbox One games that are claimed via these promotions are only playable while a subscription to either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is active on the account.