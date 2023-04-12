Get a Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone bundled with a free $50 Amazon gift card

Many of you would like a solid smartphone that doesn't cost a ton of money and isn't tied into a monthly payment plan. If that's the case, the Samsung Galaxy A54 might be worth a look at the moment. That's because it's currently being bundled with an Amazon $50 gift card for $449.99, or $50 lower than the normal cost of buying both separately.

The 5G-supported Galaxy A54 includes a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It uses Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 processor inside. There's also a 50MP main rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 32MP front-facing camera.

It has a large 5,000 mAh battery and comes with Android 13 out of the box, along with Samsung's One UI 5.1. It comes in two color choices: Violet or Graphite. It even comes with something that's becoming harder and harder to find in smartphones: a microSD card slot for more storage expansion.

When you order this deal with Amazon, you will be mailed a physical Amazon gift card with $50 on it. The amount may not be displayed on the card. There are no fees and no expiration date on the card.

