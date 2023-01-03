How to remove the blue from your computer screen to help you sleep better at night

Most people like to be able to quickly fall asleep and reducing the amount of blue light you are exposed to hours before bed, can help.



In Windows 10 & 11 there is a feature called Night Light, which removes the blue light from your screen giving your screen an orange look, after a while your eyes adjust.



Here is how to enable it

Windows 11

Click start/settings/display

Click “Night light settings”

From here you can turn it on and also schedule Night light. This allows you to have it turn on at night and off in the morning

Windows 10

Click start/settings/display

Here you can just flip the switch and turn it on or you can click “Night light settings” for more options.

From here you can also turn it on and schedule it too. This allows you to have it turn on at night and off in the morning.

Happy Sleeping!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.