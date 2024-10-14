Adobe announces Firefly Video Model that can generate commercially safe videos

At Adobe MAX, Adobe today announced the new Firefly Video Model (beta), a generative AI model that can generate videos based on user text prompts. Compared to other existing video generation models, the Adobe Firefly Video Model is claimed to be commercially safe since it is trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock, and public domain content where copyright has expired. This allows Firefly Video Model users to use the AI-generated videos for commercial purposes without legal risks.

The Adobe Firefly Video Model now powers two Adobe services. First, it is available in the Premiere Pro beta as the new Generative Extend feature, which allows you to extend clips to cover gaps in videos, smooth out transitions, and more. Second, it is available in the Firefly web app to generate brand-new videos.

Here's how you can use the Adobe Firefly Video Model to generate videos:

Sign up for the waitlist: Join the waitlist for the Generate Video feature here. You'll receive an email from Adobe when you're granted access. Open Firefly: Once you have access, go to Firefly.adobe.com and sign in to your Adobe account. Then, select the "Generate Video" option on the homepage to open the workspace. Write a text prompt or upload an image: You can write a text prompt with descriptions of the shot type, character, action, location, and aesthetic. Your prompt can be up to the maximum limit of 175 words. You can also upload an image to use in the video. If you upload an image, you should describe how you want to use it in the video. Generate your video: Once the prompt is finalized, click "Generate." You can click the "Download" button in the top right to download the generated video as an MP4 file. Refine, revise, and regenerate: You can use the settings to generate different variations. In the panel on the left, you can specify the aspect ratio, camera angle, and motion. Current limitations: Currently, videos created by the Generate Video feature are five seconds in duration at 720p resolution.

Adobe will be sharing more details about Firefly Video Model and its pricing it moves out of limited public beta. You can find the official press release here on Adobe's website.