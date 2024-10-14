Adobe is making sure all of its products have AI features with these new announcements

Adobe has announced a bunch of new stuff at its Adobe Max event in Miami, Florida. A lot of new features that were announced are related to AI, whether it's AI video and image generation using its latest model, Adobe Firefly, a distraction removal tool that is built right inside Photoshop, or collaboration using its newly built Frame.io.

The highlight of the event was perhaps the new video model of Adobe Firefly. The new model allows users to generate B-roll footage and fill gaps in their timelines using text prompts, similar to OpenAI's Sora (which hasn't been released to the public yet). Users can create video clips based on written descriptions, as well as convert still images or illustrations into dynamic video clips. The video model will also be available in Adobe Premier Pro, which will allow editors to extend existing clips, smooth out transitions, or hold shots longer for better timing during edits.

There are also feature improvements in Adobe's creative apps like Photoshop and Illustrator. Users can add or replace elements in images using simple text prompts in Photoshop. The distraction removal tool, which uses AI and is similar to Google Photo's tool, will allow users to remove unwanted parts of images.

Adobe Illustrator also gets the magic of AI and will help users generate elements that they need for their projects. There's also a generative recolor feature that will allow users to apply color themes to their designs with text prompts so that they can try out different color schemes.

Adobe has introduced a new version of Frame.io. The updated version adds support for cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Leica so that more users will now be able to transfer and collaborate on media. The platform now has improved workflow management that will allow users to tag, organize, and track media assets more effectively, with support for custom metadata fields as well.

Adobe also unveiled a new enterprise application called GenStudio for Performance Marketing. The platform comes under Adobe's existing GenStudio portfolio and helps brands efficiently assemble paid social media ads, marketing emails, and display ads at scale using generative AI. There are also improved collaborations between platforms such as Google’s Campaign Manager 360, Meta, Microsoft Advertising, Snap, and TikTok. These will allow brands to activate campaigns instantly from within the tool and make any adjustments based on performance insights.

To read more about everything that's announced at the Adobe Max event, you can read the official announcement from Adobe.